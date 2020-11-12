Also available on the nbc app

Nikki Bella is getting real about the challenges of motherhood. The "Total Bellas" star joined fellow new mom Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram Live to discuss her experience with postpartum depression and explain how it affected her relationship with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. She explained, "Brie had showed me an article [about how] you can start to hate your partner, and I'm like, 'Brie, I think I'm there. I don't like him right now.' I'm mad at him for all these things." The engaged couple welcomed son Matteo in July 2020. Around the same time, Schwarzenegger also gave birth to her first child with husband Chris Pratt — daughter Lyla Maria.

