Nikki and Brie Bella aren't holding back! The twins and reality stars tell Access why they love being more "unfiltered" than ever on their podcast, even when they're put in the hot seat! Find out what happened when Brie asked Nikki and new beau Artem Chigvintsev a few tough questions about their romance! Plus, watch Nikki beam when sharing how things are going with the "DWTS" pro.

