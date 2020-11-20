Also available on the nbc app

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are excited about their big move to Napa, but they weren’t always exactly on the same page! During the WWE alum’s appearance on the podcast "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation," she revealed more insight into her and her sister Brie’s decision to change cities z- including the fact that her husband-to-be, Artem Chigvintsev, took some convincing. “He was not happy in the beginning. So now, he's become happy about it. But I wonder how he truly feels deep down inside,” she said. Nikki also shared that relocating to wine country had always been on her “vision board” and explained why now felt like the right time.

