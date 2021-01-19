Also available on the nbc app

Nikki and Brie Bella teamed up for their baby weight loss journey. The “Total Bellas” stars, who both welcomed their baby sons in Summer 2020, are toning up their post-baby figures together. The sisters both revealed on Sunday, January 17, their new fitness plan, which includes a Whole30 diet and workout adventures. The new moms who gave birth only a day apart, are already body goals. Nikki and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, welcomed their baby boy Matteo on July 31, while Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, welcomed their second child, Buddy Dessert, on Aug. 1.

