Talk about totally twinning! Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant at the same time! This will be Nikki's first child with her "Dancing With The Stars" fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and it will be Brie's second child with her husband Daniel Bryan. The sisters revealed the news to People and shared their thoughts, revealing they are due only a week and a half apart.

