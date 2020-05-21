Main Content

Nikka Bella Broke Up With John Cena So He Wouldn't 'Regret' Having Kids With Her

Nikki Bella is spilling the real tea as to why she called it quits with her longtime love John Cena. While virtually appearing on Maria Menounos' show "Better Together," the reality star revealed that the pair, who dated for nearly 6 years, went their separate ways due to their differing stance on starting a family. "Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it's not what we wanted. And that's really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I'm going to force someone to be a father...what if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything, and then you have this child and you've built this life," she said.

