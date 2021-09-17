Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Nightbirde Speaks Out During 'America's Got Talent' Finale After Exiting Amid Cancer Battle

CLIP09/16/21

Former "America's Got Talent" contestant Nightbirde spoke out during the finale of the hit NBC series after she exited the show amid her battle with cancer. The 30-year-old took to Instagam on Wednesday to say it's hard for her to not be there writing in part, "It’s so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week. I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time. This isn’t how the story was supposed to go."

NRS2021 E0 4 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: nightbirde, agt, Americas got talent, musicians, nbc, TV
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.