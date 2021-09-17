Former "America's Got Talent" contestant Nightbirde spoke out during the finale of the hit NBC series after she exited the show amid her battle with cancer. The 30-year-old took to Instagam on Wednesday to say it's hard for her to not be there writing in part, "It’s so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week. I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time. This isn’t how the story was supposed to go."

NR S2021 E0 4 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight