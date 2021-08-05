Also available on the nbc app

Nightbirde's journey on America's Got Talent may be over, but she's still singing. The 30-year-old, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, appeared on CNN's Cuomo Prime Time and reflected on her recent decision to drop out of AGT after a devastating update on her cancer battle. Nightbirde went viral earlier this year after receiving Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer and was considered a frontrunner for the whole season. She captured the hearts of judges and viewers with the original song It's OK and her inspiring perseverance in the face of such frightening health challenges. Now, Nightbirde explained how she's maintaining her signature positivity despite things taking a difficult turn for the worse.

