Niecy Nash is feeling the love at the 2023 Golden Globes! The "Dahmer" actress told Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez of all of her success in 2022, "It's mind-blowing how many blessings are just flowing in, and I'm just grateful and enjoying the ride. And even more, I'm happy that I have someone to enjoy," referring to her wife Jessica Betts, who stood by her side on the red carpet. Jessica also told Access, "I am absolutely and extremely proud of my wife, and I am so excited and happy for her tonight."

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight