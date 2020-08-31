Also available on the nbc app

Niecy Nash has gotten hitched! The actress announced the news of her surprise wedding to musician Jessica Betts on Instagram by sharing a celebratory picture from the couple's nuptials. She captioned the shot, "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts." Jessica also shared the same photo to her account, writing, "I got a whole wife." The marriage news marks the first time the newlyweds have publicly confirmed their relationship. In response to fans' shock, the "Claws" star acknowledged the unexpected nature of the revelation, posting, "#PlotTwist."

Appearing: