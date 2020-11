Also available on the nbc app

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts' modern love story is one for the books! The newlyweds opened up about their whirlwind romance and surprise wedding with "Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts. "I was asked, ‘Is this your official coming out?’ and I was like, ‘Coming out from where?’ I wasn’t anywhere to come out of,” Niecy said. “I never lived a sexually repressed life. I just love who I love when I love them.”

