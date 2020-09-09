Also available on the nbc app

Niecy Nash is thriving as she takes on a new half-century of life! The "Reno 911!" actress turned 50 in February and recently tied the knot with singer Jessica Betts. Access Hollywood's Scott Evans interviewed Niecy shortly before her surprise wedding, and when he asked her what clicked for her during this special new year, she said, "I think being honest with myself and also being at a place when I realized that I don't have to live for anyone else. Let me live my life. And I just this epiphany where my life was my own. My children are grown and I'm going to– I'm going to do me." All new episodes of "Reno 911!" are streaming now on Quibi.

