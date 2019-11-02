Niecy Nash Details The Harrowing Moment She Witnessed Her Mother's Boyfriend Shoot Her

Also available on the NBC app

Niecy Nash is opening up about a life-altering domestic violence incident from her past. In a sneak peek at a new episode of "Uncensored," the "Reno 911!" alum detailed the moment she witnessed her mother’s boyfriend shoot her with a sawed-off double barrel shotgun, an incident that occurred when Niecy was just 15 years old. Thankfully, Niecy's mother survived the attack, and now they're both sharing their story. Their episode of "Uncensored" airs Nov. 3 at 9/8c on TV One.

Appearing: