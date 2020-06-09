Also available on the NBC app

Niecy Nash is telling her truth about her real concerns as a black mother. The 50-year-old star opened up about her own family's experience with police brutality as protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement continue to happen across the country. In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the "Claws" star revealed that her 28-year-old son Dominic was recently pulled over for a minor traffic violation and police allegedly "pulled a taser on him."

Appearing: