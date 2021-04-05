Also available on the nbc app

Niecy Nash spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about hosting the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards. The actress also opened up about the moment she knew she loved Jessica Betts as more than just a friend. She also revealed that when she told her family about her new love, she also shared the news with a few famous friends. “It was a short list, here’s the list: my children, my mother, my sister, Sherri Shepherd, Ava DuVernay and Oprah,” Niecy said. The 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards streams live on YouTube on April 8th at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and afterwards on Hulu.

