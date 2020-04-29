Also available on the NBC app

There's a reason why Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban seem to have the tightest marriage and the closest family: they put in the time. In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Nicole revealed that both she and Keith arrange their schedules around their daughters, Sunday and Faith. "I'll pass on films. We have a system worked out to keep the family together … We don't have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us," she said.

