Nicole Kidman Shuts Down Interviewer Over 'Outrageous' Sex Life Question About Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is perfectly happy with being Keith Urban's muse. The "Big Little Lies" star called into Australian radio program "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" and fielded questions about her husband's sexy song "Gemini," which describes Nicole as a "maniac in the bed" who will "wake you to make love in the middle of the night." Nicole was happy to address some of Keith's sultry lyrics, but she playfully drew the line on one.

