Golden Globe-nominated actress Nicole Kidman and director Karyn Kusama chat with Access guest correspondent Sibley Scoles about their new film, "Destroyer." Why was Nicole desperate to do take on this role – the most intense thing she's done since her Oscar-winning turn in "The Hours"? And, how hard was it to play such a gritty character and shake it off at the end of the night? "Destroyer" opens Dec. 25 in theaters.

