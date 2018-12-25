How Lizzo, Taraji P. Henson & Gabrielle Union Are Changing The Game
CLIP 03/28/20
Golden Globe-nominated actress Nicole Kidman and director Karyn Kusama chat with Access guest correspondent Sibley Scoles about their new film, "Destroyer." Why was Nicole desperate to do take on this role – the most intense thing she's done since her Oscar-winning turn in "The Hours"? And, how hard was it to play such a gritty character and shake it off at the end of the night? "Destroyer" opens Dec. 25 in theaters.