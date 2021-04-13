Also available on the nbc app

Nicole Kidman loves to treat her husband and daughters to a little pampering! "The Undoing" star revealed in InStyle's May Beauty issue that she, Keith Urban, and their two girls, 12-year-old Sunday and 10-year-old Faith, often indulge in some self-care together. She told the magazine of her husband's take on beauty, "He's a pretty low-maintenance guy. Sometimes, though, I'll treat my whole family to a spa day and massage their feet and give them pedicures."

