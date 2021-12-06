Also available on the nbc app

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem who star in "Being the Ricardos" as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz spoke to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about the highly anticipated Amazon film. Nicole revealed, "I didn’t look in the mirror much, I mean I really didn't. If I looked in the mirror, I'd be like, 'Ah, help.' So I just basically trusted Aaron [Sorkin]." "Being The Ricardos" will be out in theaters on December 10 and on Prime Video December 21st.

Appearing:

S0 E0 9 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution