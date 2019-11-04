Also available on the NBC app

Fashion and family shined at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards! Renée Zellweger, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron mastered monochromatic style as they turned heads at the star-studded event alongside their peers. Sienna Miller brought a pop of color with her bright yellow dress, while Cynthia Erivo got edgy with bold spikes in her hair. Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson and former stepdad Antonio Banderas shared one of night's sweetest moments when she presented him with the Hollywood Actor Award!

Appearing: