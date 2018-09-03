Nicole Kidman Looks Unrecognizable While Filming 'The Goldfinch'

Nicole Kidman was spotted on the set of "The Goldfinch" in New York City wearing a wig and what appears to be prosthetic makeup on her face. Watch to find out more.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, nicole kidman, hbo, big little lies, movies, nicole kidman the goldfinch, nicole kidman movies, nicole kidman keith urban, nicole kidman news, nicole kidman movie, nicole kidman big little lies, keith urban, the goldfinch, nicole kidman interview, actors
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.