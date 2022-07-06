Main Content

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Look So In Love Sharing a Kiss Outside Balenciaga Runway Show

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are bringing their romance to the City of Love! The "Being the Ricardos" actress and her country crooner husband snuck in some sweet PDA on the streets of Paris on Wednesday. They leaned their heads against each other as they smiled for the cameras, then turned to each other for a passionate lip-lock. The lovebirds were in Paris for the city's Haute Couture fashion week, where Nicole made an appearance in the runway show for Balenciaga's 51st couture collection.

