Nicole Kidman brought a special plus one to her latest A-list event. The Oscar winner's husband, Keith Urban, supported her at the Australian premiere of "Being the Ricardos" in Sydney on Wednesday, where the pair held hands and exchanged meaningful glances while walking the red carpet. Nicole stunned in a patterned sequined down while Keith sported an all-black suit, and both superstars accessorized their looks with the unmistakable glow of true love!

