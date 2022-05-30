Also available on the nbc app

Hello, Mrs. Urban! Nicole Kidman made it adorably clear she's still Keith Urban's one and only when introducing herself at his Las Vegas concert over Memorial Day weekend. The Oscar winner joined her country superstar husband onstage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and used his last name to say hello to the crowd. That wasn't the only reason for her surprise appearance, though!

