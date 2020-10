Also available on the nbc app

Nicole Kidman's life is filled with music now that her husband, Keith Urban, is working from home! The "Big Little Lies" actress taped a selfie video this week, giving fans a taste of his most recent jam session. "This is how I get to hang out now," she told fans as Keith rocked out on his guitar. She captioned the video, “This is what being an at-home roadie looks like,” adding heart and guitar emojis.

Appearing: