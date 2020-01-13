Also available on the nbc app

Nicole Kidman is an award season pro! The "Bombshell" star jokes with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards that her stunning Armani gown is malfunction-proof after multiple wardrobe mishaps over the years. Nicole also teases how excited she is to work with Melissa McCarthy on "Nine Perfect Strangers" from "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty. And, the Oscar winner shares gratitude for the "extraordinary" support for Australian wildfire relief.

