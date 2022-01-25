Also available on the nbc app

The new sitcom "Grand Crew," which was created by the team behind "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," is about a group of friends navigating life and love in Los Angeles. It's already been compared to some pretty big TV classics, like "Living Single" and "Friends"! Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall talked to star Nicole Byer about those comparisons. Plus, Nicole shared that her real-life love of pole dancing was incorporated into one of her character's storylines! "Grand Crew" airs Tuesdays at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 1 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution