Nicole Byer Says Her Real-Life Pole Dancing Hobby Got Written Into 'Grand Crew' Episode

CLIP01/24/22
The new sitcom "Grand Crew," which was created by the team behind "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," is about a group of friends navigating life and love in Los Angeles. It's already been compared to some pretty big TV classics, like "Living Single" and "Friends"! Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall talked to star Nicole Byer about those comparisons. Plus, Nicole shared that her real-life love of pole dancing was incorporated into one of her character's storylines! "Grand Crew" airs Tuesdays at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

