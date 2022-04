Also available on the nbc app

Nicolas Cage is ready to be a girl dad! The 58-year-old joined "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this week and revealed that he and his wife, Riko Shibata, are having a daughter. "I'm going to have a little girl," he said on the show, adding that her arrival is going to be the biggest adventure of his life. Nicolas' full interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs April 26.

