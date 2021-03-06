Also available on the nbc app

Is the fifth time the charm for Nicolas Cage? The 56-year-old actor has reportedly tied the knot with 26-year-old girlfriend Riko Shibata after about a year of dating. According to the Nevada state marriage license obtained by The Daily Mail, the couple exchanged vows on Feb. 16 at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas, and the bride has now taken Cage's last name. Access Hollywood has reached out for confirmation. The Oscar-winning star previously announced the pair's engagement on his brother's radio show in August 2020, revealing that he popped the question over FaceTime. The wedding comes less than two years after Cage's split from his fourth wife Erika Koike. The couple called it quits in March 2019 after four days of marriage.

