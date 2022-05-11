Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Nicola Peltz Shows Off Upgraded Engagement Ring & Wedding Band From Brooklyn Beckham

CLIP05/11/22
Also available on the nbc app

Nicola Peltz is showing off her new upgrade on that finger! The 27-year-old actress, who married Brooklyn Beckham in a star-studded wedding last month, shared a series of selfies on Instagram on Tuesday, showcasing her upgraded engagement ring and diamond wedding band. Nicola's wedding band is an emerald cut diamond eternity ring and her new engagement ring features an enormous oval-cut diamond with flanked tapered baguettes. Her first ring was an emerald-cut diamond solitaire with a pavé band.

Appearing:
Tags: Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, engagement ring, Wedding Band, band, jewelry, fashion, met gala 2022, celebrity, lifestyle, news
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.