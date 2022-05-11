Also available on the nbc app

Nicola Peltz is showing off her new upgrade on that finger! The 27-year-old actress, who married Brooklyn Beckham in a star-studded wedding last month, shared a series of selfies on Instagram on Tuesday, showcasing her upgraded engagement ring and diamond wedding band. Nicola's wedding band is an emerald cut diamond eternity ring and her new engagement ring features an enormous oval-cut diamond with flanked tapered baguettes. Her first ring was an emerald-cut diamond solitaire with a pavé band.

