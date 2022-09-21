Nicola Peltz Beckham has nothing but love for everyone in her family. The 27-year-old actress, who married Brooklyn Beckham in April, assured Grazia Magazine that there is no drama with her in-laws. "They're great in-laws," she said while talking about her mother and father-in-law Victoria and David Beckham. The “Holidate” star also reiterated that there is no bad blood between her and Victoria over the dress she wore to her wedding.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight