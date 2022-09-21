Main Content

Nicola Peltz Calls Victoria Beckham & David Beckham ‘Great In-Laws,’ Denies Wedding Dress Drama

CLIP09/21/22

Nicola Peltz Beckham has nothing but love for everyone in her family. The 27-year-old actress, who married Brooklyn Beckham in April, assured Grazia Magazine that there is no drama with her in-laws. "They're great in-laws," she said while talking about her mother and father-in-law Victoria and David Beckham. The “Holidate” star also reiterated that there is no bad blood between her and Victoria over the dress she wore to her wedding.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.