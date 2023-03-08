Main Content

Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Look Loved Up At Miu Miu Show During Paris Fashion Week

CLIP03/07/23

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have so much love for each other! The couple stepped out on Tuesday to attend the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week, and they looked so happy while posing for photos at the event, with Brooklyn leaning in for a kiss with his lady. They also looked super stylish. The “Welcome to Chippendales” star rocked a grey skirt, white top and black leather coat with matching black accessories.

