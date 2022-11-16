Nicola Peltz Beckham is telling Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall how newlywed life is treating her! “It’s amazing, I really love it,” she said. The actress married photographer Brooklyn Beckham in a lavish wedding in April. Her husband is also an aspiring chef, and she is telling Access what her favorite dish he makes is. Since getting married, Nicola has been busy! She is starring as Dorothy Stratten in the mini-series “Welcome to Chippendales” and is opening up about transforming into the late model. “Welcome to Chippendales” premieres on Hulu Nov. 22.

