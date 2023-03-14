Nicola Peltz Beckham has revealed once again that there is no bad blood between she and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, for their April issue, the 28-year-old actress shared about her good relationship with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham's mother, after a multitude of headlines have said otherwise. "I've said this so many times: There's no feud. I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things," she revealed to the magazine.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight