Also available on the NBC app

Nico Santos is mourning the loss of his stepfather, who passed away from coronavirus. "It's been a very difficult and surreal experience," the "Superstore" star told Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover. "My mom – who, thankfully, now has recovered from COVID – was alone while my stepdad was in the hospital," he added. "And when my stepdad passed, I can't touch my mom. We couldn't have a celebration of life or memorial. So, intellectually, I know that my stepfather is gone, but it's just hard to sort of like wrap my head around what's happening. Because it's like, he was just here, and then he was gone." Nico also thanked "all the front-liners and health workers" and those "doing their best and helping everybody out."

Appearing: