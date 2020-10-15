Also available on the nbc app

Nicki Minaj has revealed the sex of her newborn baby! The "Super Bass" rapper confirmed that she and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed a son while expressing gratitude to a handful of celebrity friends, including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, for their thoughtful gifts. She posted, "Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

