Nicki Minaj's 2-Month-Old Son 'Talks' To Fans In Adorable Voice Message

CLIP11/30/20
What a sweet voice! Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to share a precious recording of her 2-month-old son making adorable baby sounds. In the sweet clip, the 37-year-old rapper encourages the newborn to say hello to her fanbase — and he does not disappoint! Access Hollywood previously confirmed the hip-hop star welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty in Los Angeles on Sept. 30. The infant's name has yet to be revealed.

