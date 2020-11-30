Also available on the nbc app

What a sweet voice! Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to share a precious recording of her 2-month-old son making adorable baby sounds. In the sweet clip, the 37-year-old rapper encourages the newborn to say hello to her fanbase — and he does not disappoint! Access Hollywood previously confirmed the hip-hop star welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty in Los Angeles on Sept. 30. The infant's name has yet to be revealed.

