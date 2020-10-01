Also available on the nbc app

Call her mama Minaj! Sources tell Access Hollywood that Nicki Minaj has officially welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty. The music superstar gave birth on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Los Angeles, however, the baby's name and sex has yet to be revealed. The hip-hop icon announced the news of her pregnancy to the world back in July 2020 by cradling her growing belly in a series of glamorous photos posted to Instagram.

