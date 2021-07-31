Also available on the nbc app

Step aside Andy Cohen, there is a new host in town! Nicki Minaj is putting her name in the hat to possibly host The Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 reunion in the fall. Yup, you heard that right! The 38-year-old rapper expressed her interest in hosting the reunion on her Instagram page on Friday by sharing a highlight video of the housewives alongside a special cover of her hit song Moment for Life.

