Also available on the NBC app

Is Nicki Minaj going to be a mom? While on a plane ride to her native Trinidad and Tobago, the rapper snapped a video of husband Kenneth Petty sweetly rubbing her stomach, which sparked fan speculation about a potential pregnancy. While Nicki has yet to explicitly confirm or deny the chatter, she joked about all the rumors with fans in her comment section, telling one that she’d tell Kenneth to “stop rubbing [her] stomach” and another saying she was “pregnant with so many ideas” for her next album.

Appearing: