Nicki Minaj’s son looks like he’s ready to walk! On Saturday, the 38-year-old rapper shared an adorable video of her 8-month-old baby boy trying to walk with the help of his dad Kenneth Petty on her Instagram. The “Super Bass” rapper’s friends gushed over the sweet clip. Normani commented, “Young King.” Tamar Braxton wrote, “Let me babysit.” Nicki and her hubby Kenneth welcomed their baby boy in September 2020 and have yet to reveal the kiddo’s name.

