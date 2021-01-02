Also available on the nbc app

Meet Papa Bear! Nicki Minaj kicked off 2021 with a special introduction. The rapper revealed her baby boy's face in a series of Instagram photos on Jan. 2, giving fans their first full look at the 3-month-old and his adorable cheeks! Nicki welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Sept. 30, Access Hollywood confirmed. Though the hip-hop superstar's newest post delivered the most personal look into her motherhood experience yet, she is still keeping other major details under wraps – including her son's name!

