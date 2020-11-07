Also available on the nbc app

Nicki Minaj is soaking up every minute of motherhood with her newborn son. While interacting with fans on Twitter, the 37-year-old rapper revealed that she has not hired a nanny to help care for her baby boy. She tweeted in response to a suggestion, "Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly [sic] should get one. Difficult decision though." Access Hollywood confirmed the music superstar welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty in Los Angeles on Sept. 30 — about two months after she announced her pregnancy on social media.

