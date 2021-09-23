Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty's Accuser Breaks Silence On Lawsuit Alleging Harassment & Intimidation

CLIP09/23/21
Also available on the nbc app

The woman suing Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for alleged harassment and intimidation is speaking out in her first TV interview. Jennifer Hough joined Wednesday's "The Real" alongside her lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, to share that she's "tired of being afraid" to share her side of the story publicly. Access Hollywood has reached out to Minaj's team for comment on Hough's interview. Attorneys for Petty previously declined to comment to NBC News when contacted about the lawsuit.

Appearing:
Tags: Nicki Minaj, kenneth petty, nicki minaj husband, Nicki Minaj kenneth petty, nicki minaj lawsuit
S2021 E04 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.