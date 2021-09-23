Also available on the nbc app

The woman suing Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for alleged harassment and intimidation is speaking out in her first TV interview. Jennifer Hough joined Wednesday's "The Real" alongside her lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, to share that she's "tired of being afraid" to share her side of the story publicly. Access Hollywood has reached out to Minaj's team for comment on Hough's interview. Attorneys for Petty previously declined to comment to NBC News when contacted about the lawsuit.

