Nicki Minaj Causes Fans To Lose Their Minds Over Wild Retirement Announcement

Hold up! Is this really the end of that super bass? Nicki Minaj just made massive waves when she took to twitter to declare that she's officially hanging up her mic. "I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of m e[x] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for life," she tweeted. However, the shocking news has caused many fans to question the reality of Nicki really saying goodbye to music.

