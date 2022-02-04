Nicki Minaj is one proud mama to her 16-month-old son with husband Kenneth Petty but it seems like the parents aren't the ones running the household. During an interview with James Corden on Thursday night, the 39-year-old rapper admitted what it's really like at home with Papa Bear, her nickname for the toddler, whose name they have not publicly released yet. "Papa Bear does what he wants and gets on everybody's nerves all day, all night."

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight