Nick Viall On Thomas Being Sent Home on ‘The Bachelorette:’ ‘There Was Definitely Some Mob Mentality’

Nick Viall and his girlfriend headed out for a date night to the premiere of “The Tomorrow War.” The “Bachelor” alum recently appeared on this season of “The Bachelorette” and told Access Hollywood who he thinks will steal Katie’s heart. “I’ve been saying Greg, we’ll see.” Nick said he doesn’t think it was fair that the guys ganged up on Thomas this season. “There Was Definitely Some Mob Mentality,” he said. “The Tomorrow War” will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021.

