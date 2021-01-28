Also available on the nbc app

Nick Viall is officially off the market! "The Bachelor" alum and new girlfriend Natalie Joy just confirmed their romance with a cute video on Instagram. The surgical technologist posted a playful clip on her Instagram Story of the 40-year-old using virtual reality goggles. The pair have just recently been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, but a source told PEOPLE that the two have been in a relationship since last year.

