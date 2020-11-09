Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa and Nick Lachey are celebrating their special day together! Nick and Vanessa turned 47 and 40, respectively, on Nov. 9, and the lovebirds marked their joint birthdays by posting heartwarming content on their Instagram accounts. "This is 40 and 47. Happy birthday to us, baby! I love sharing life with you, especially our birthday. Forever and always, my love," Vanessa captioned a stunning photo of the pair. Meanwhile, Nick posted a sweet montage of photos of Vanessa through the years.

Appearing: